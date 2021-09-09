Cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India will get discontinued from next month, October 1, 2021 Punjab National Bank said in a notification on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Punjab National Bank (PNB) issued a statement to alert the account holders that the existing cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India will get discontinued from next month, October 1, 2021. The bank requested account holders to replace their old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book. The new PNB check book will have updated PNB IFSC and MICR codes.

“The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 1-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR," PNB posted on Twitter.

PNB also informed its account holders that they will face transactional inconvenience if customers don't use the new PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR from now onwards.

In case of any query customers can contact PNB's toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query.

Here's what you are required to do:

The first thing that PNB account holders are required to do is to get their new cheque book from the concerned branch. You can also apply for your new cheque book through

-ATM

-Internet banking

-PNB One

-Call Centre

For the unversed, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India were merged with Punjab National Bank on 1 April 2020. PNB has waived all service charges and processing fees on retail products as part of its festival season offering. PNB now offers an attractive interest rate starting from 6.80 per cent on home loans and 7.15 per cent on car loans.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha