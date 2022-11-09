Want To Link Your Aadhaar Card With IRCTC Account? Check Step-Wise Process Here

The move was announced by the Ministry of Railways in June.

In June this year, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), subsidiary of the Indian Railways, allowed passengers to book 24 tickets a month if they link their Aadhaar number or Unique Identification Number with their IRCTC account. If, on the other hand, the Aadhaar number is not linked to the IRCTC account, a passenger has the option of booking 12 tickets per month. Earlier, passengers were allowed to book only six tickets a month.

The move will benefit frequent travellers or those who book train tickets for family members without having to resort to taking help from others or relying on travel agents.

Steps for linking UID/Aadhaar with IRCTC account online:

Go to IRCTC’s official website www.irctc.co.in

Step 1: Enter the ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’.

Step 2: Next, navigate to the ‘My Profile’ tab.

Step 3: Click on ‘Aadhaar KYC’.

Step 4: Enter the Aadhaar number and click on the ‘Send OTP’ option.

Step 5: Enter the OTP that you will receive on your Aadhaar linked phone number.

Step 6: Click on ‘Verify’.

Step 7: KYC details will appear on the screen; Choose ‘Submit’ if they match.

Aadhaar number will be verified and linked with the IRCTC account.

In case you are on an Android mobile, download the official IRCTC app from the Play Store and open it.

Step 1: On the top-right, tap on the ‘Login’ option.

Step 2: Enter your details.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘My Account’ option at the bottom.

Step 4: Select ‘Link Your Aadhaar’ from the options.

Step 5: Enter the Aadhaar number and tap on ‘Send OTP’.

Step 6: Enter the OTP that you will receive on your Aadhaar linked phone number.

Step 7: Click on ‘Verify’.

Step 8: KYC details will appear on the screen; Choose ‘Submit’ if they match.

Aadhaar number will be verified and linked with the IRCTC account.