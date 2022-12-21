Check New PNB FD Rates December 2022

AFTER SBI, HDFC and other major banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its FD interest rates effective from December 19 2022.

On December 7, The Reserve Bank of India hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent on December 7, after a review by a Monetary Policy Committee. This was the fifth straight increase since May, with the benchmark rate rising by 2.25 per cent in the period. As a result, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is adjusted to 6 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate to 6.50 per cent.

Here is a list of the revised rates for PNB customers based on the tenure of the deposit.

7 to 14 days – 3.50%

15 to 29 days – 3.50%

30 to 45 days – 3.50%

46 to 90 days – 4.50%

91 to 179 days – 4.50%

180 days to 270 Days – 5.50%

271 days to less than 1 year – 5.50%

1 year– 6.30%

1 year 1 day to 599 days – 6.30%

600 days – 7.00%

601 days to 665 days– 6.30%

666 days – 7.25%

667 days to 2 years – 6.30%

2 years and 1 day to 3 years – 6.25%

3 years and 1 day to 5 years – 6.50%

5 years and 1 day to 10 years – 6.50%

For senior citizens, the revised rates are as follows:

7 to 14 days – 4.00%

15 to 29 days – 4.00%

30 to 45 days – 4.00%

46 to 90 days – 5.00%

91 to 179 days – 5.00%

180 days to 270 Days – 6.00%

271 days to less than 1 year – 6.00%

1 year– 6.80%

1 year 1 day to 599 days – 6.80%

600 days – 7.50%

601 days to 665 days– 6.80%

666 days – 7.75%

667 days to 2 years –6.80%

2 years and 1 day to 3 years – 6.75%

3 years and 1 day to 5 years – 7.00%

5 years and 1 day to 10 years – 7.30%

Besides, the rates for PNB Uttam Fixed Deposit Scheme (For Deposit Above Rs 15 Lakh), which is non-callable, have also been revised by the bank effective from December 19.

In the case of staff members and retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, the maximum rate of interest allowed over the applicable card rate will be 150 bps for a period up to 5 years and 180 bps for a period above 5 years the bank notified.

Super senior citizens – those who are over 80 years of age – will get an additional rate of interest of 80 bps over the applicable card rate across all maturity buckets. In the case of staff members and retired staff members who are also super senior citizens, the maximum rate of interest to be allowed over the applicable card rate shall be 180 bps across all maturity buckets.