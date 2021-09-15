With the help of this portal, citizens can easily identify the mobile numbers they are no longer using and can report about them. This will prevent any fraudulent activity which may take place on their Aadhaar card-related facilities.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Recently, the Department of Telecommunication has introduced a new portal that will allow users to check the numbers issued in their name. The portal ‘Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), helps citizens to check the sim cards which have been allotted against their Aadhaar card.

The web portal of TAFCOP says “This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers.”

If you want to check and verify the mobile numbers registered on your Aadhaar Card then here is a step-by-step guide to it.



Step 1: Go to the official website of TAFCOP --https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/

Step 2: There, you have to enter your mobile and click on request for OTP

Step 3: After this, you will receive an OTP from the Department of Telecommunications, this OTP will be sent on your number so that you can easily sign in to the portal.

Step 4: Now you have to sign in to the portal

Step 5: After this, you will land on a page where you can see all the mobile numbers that have been linked to your Aadhaar card and if you find any numbers which are you are no longer using then you can report them so that it can be removed from your Aadhaar card.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen