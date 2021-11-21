New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card has emerged as one of the most important documents for an Indian citizen. Since it works as an identification proof, the document is required for private and government official work. Aadhaar card consists of biometric credentials including fingerprints and iris of the person. Apart from that, the document also has the personal information of an individual such as name, date of birth, gender, and address.

The document also gives you the facility to update your address, change your picture and update your mobile number. It should be noted that an individual should register the right mobile number in order to receive OTP. If you want to update your mobile number in Aadhaar card, then here's a step-wise guide to it.

Step 1: In order to update your new mobile number in your Aadhaar card, first you have to visit the Aadhaar enrollment/update center

Step 2: Now, you have to fill the Aadhaar card correction form

Step 3: Now, enter your new mobile number and submit the form

Step 4: Once submitted, you have to give biometric credential for verification

Step 5: Now, you will get a receipt from the executive

Step 6: The receipt will contain a request number (URN)

Step 7: Through this URN, you will be able to track the status of your request later.

NOTE: In order to update your new number on your Aadhaar card, you don't need to apply for a new Aadhaar card.

If in case, you feel that the Aadhar card is being misused, then you can report it on UIDAI's toll-free number 1947 or write their complaint on help@uidai.gov.in e-mail id.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen