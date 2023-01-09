'Arrest Not In Accordance With Law': Bombay HC Orders Release of Chanda Kochhar, Husband In ICICI Bank Loan Fraud Case

Former MD and CEO of ICICI bank, Chanda Kocchar and her husband Deepak Kochhar (Image: ANI)

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday allowed the release of former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar accused in an alleged multi-crore money laundering scam. The court observed that the arrest of the Kochhar couple was "not in accordance with the law" and hence allowed them to be released from judicial custody on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which arrested the couple in December 2022, last year in the Videocon-ICICI loan scam case, opposed the Bombay High Court release.

The case is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.

During its preliminary inquiry, the CBI found that six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011, in an alleged violation of the laid-down policies of ICICI Bank. The agency claimed the loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to the bank.

Earleir in the first week of the month, the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to file its reply to Kochhars' plea challenging the legality of their arrest and seeking release from custody.

Chanda who was accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating by the probe agency in a loan case of Rs 3,250 crore in 2012 to the Videocon group, quit as CEO and managing director of the ICICI bank in October 2018.

The bank stated that she had violated the bank's code of conduct and internal policies and that her departure would be considered "termination for cause".

Earlier in February, a special PMLA court had granted her bail in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case on a bond of Rs 5 lakh, and the court had asked her not to leave the country without its permission.