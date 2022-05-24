New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has called a meeting of restaurant owners to discuss the issue of levying service charges on customers by the restaurants. The meeting will be held on June 2, 2022, with the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) to discuss this issue.

The Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh wrote a letter to NRAI and said that the restaurants were collecting service charges from consumers by default even though this is voluntary and at the discretion of consumers and not mandatory. "Since this issue impacts consumers at large on a daily basis and has significant ramifications on the rights of consumers, the department construed it necessary to examine it with closer scrutiny and detail,” Rohit Kumar Singh said in his letter.

The Centre gave a statement about the legality of services charges. They said that consumers are getting misled on the legality of such charges and are also suppressing the consumers. “In relation to this, the meeting will discuss restaurants making service charges compulsory; adding service charges to the bill in the guise of some other fee or charge; suppressing from consumers that paying service charges is optional and voluntary, and embarrassing consumers in case they resist from paying the service charge,” said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in their statement.

In April 2017, the guidelines were issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution regarding the services charges, which said that in a restaurant, a customer cannot be constructed to pay the service charge without their consent.

The issue came into the light after District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – I ordered the restaurant AnTeRa Kitchen and Bar, Hyderabad to pay a fine of Rs 3,000 and the restaurant to refund the service charges paid by the customer. The complaint was filed against the restaurant in August 2021. According to the complaint, the customer was forced to pay service charges.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav