New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is receiving a lot of support from the members of Parliament to bring it back for government employees. The Indian Public Services Employees Federation (IPSEF) is running a campaign for this. So far, around 60 MPs have shown their support for the old pension scheme. However, the government has announced in Parliament that it has no proposal under consideration to abolish the new pension system (NPS) and return the old pension system.

60 MPs support the demands of IPSAF

The Indian Public Services Employees Federation (IPSEF) has received the support of many Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members for their campaign which advocates to re-implement the old pension scheme. So far 60 MPs have agreed to support the IPSEF demand and raise the issue in both the Houses of Parliament. All these MPs are from non-BJP parties according to a Dainik Jagran report.

VP Mishra, National President of IPSAF, said that the objective of his campaign is to provide the benefits of the old pension scheme to even those government employees who were recruited after April 2005. He said that the old pension scheme is necessary to secure the future of the employees.

Regarding this, State Employees Joint Council President JN Tiwari has also sought time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he will request the Central Government to find a solution to some issues including the old pension.

Further, praising PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policies Tiwari said that the people have approved the policies of the two leaders. Their double engine government is expected to bring progress and people are excited about it. He also added that the employees are confident that their demands will be met.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha