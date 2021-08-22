The new income tax portal, which was launched on June 7, has been designed by Infosys. However, several glitches have appeared on it since its launch with many taxpayers flagging their concerns on Twitter by tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Union Finance Ministry on Sunday summoned managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys Salil Parekh to explain the continous glitches in the new income tax filing portal, an issue that was raised by Nirmala Sitharaman in June his year. Parekh is expected to appear before the Finance Ministry on Monday.

"Ministry of Finance summons Salil Parekh, MD and CEO Infosys on 23rd August to explain to hon'ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21st August, the portal itself is not available," the Income Tax (ID) Department tweeted.

Taking note of the complaints, Sitharaman had asked the Infosys to correct the issues. Last week, Sitharaman had had also assured that the technical glitches in the new income tax portal would be fixed in the next couple of weeks.

Sitharaman had said that the revenue secretary is monitoring this on weekly basis and stressed that the new system is "far better than what it was in June but still some issues are there".

"I have been reminding Infosys (the vendor which developed the new portal) constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that next couple of days they will sort out majority of problems," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Infosys was in 2019 awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds. The Centre has so far paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys between January 2019 to June 2021 for developing the portal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma