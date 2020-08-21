In a statement, the Centre announced that the decision was taken to “buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19”, adding that a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card (KCCs).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an effort provide relief to agricultural sector amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the central government has decided to sanction 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) with a credit limit of Rs 1,02,065.

In a statement, the Narendra Modi government announced that the decision was taken to “buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19”, adding that a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card (KCCs).

In another statement, the Centre said that the decision will go a long way in reviving the rural economy and accelerating agricultural growth amid the coronavirus crisis.

"It may be recalled that as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the government had announced the provision of a concessional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore, which is likely to benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers," the Ministry of Finance said.

"As on August 17, 1.22 crore KCCs have been sanctioned with a credit limit of Rs 102,065 crore," it added.

Here’s how you can apply for the Kisan Credit Card:

Step 1) Download the Kisan Credit Card from pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2) Fill the form with your land documents, crop and bank details

Step 3) Fill and submit your application

Step 4) Following this, you concerned bank will provide you with your Kisan Credit Card

Documents required for Kisan Credit Card:

For ID, you can provide your Voter ID card, Pan card, Passport, Aadhaar card or driving license. For address proof, you can provide your Voter ID card, Passport, Aadhaar card or your driving license.

About Kisan Credit Card:

The Kisan Credit Card Yojana was launched in 1998 to provide short-term loans to farmers across the country. Later, the Narendra Modi government had launched a saturation drive for distribution of Kisan Credit Cards to beneficiaries.

"The government of India is going to give Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore marginal farmers through Kisan Credit Card. Fishermen and Animal Husbandry farmers will also be included in this drive," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said earlier while announcing the scheme.

