The Centre has reduced the compliance burden and several other obligations to create a friendly-regime for "work from home" and "work from anywhere".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced several relaxations for the IT sector and BPO industry to facilitate "work from home" and "work from anywhere" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Centre has reduced the compliance burden and several other obligations to create a friendly-regime for "work from home" and "work from anywhere".

Hailing the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the prowess of India's IT sector is well recognised globally and the reforms will encourage young talent.

"India's IT sector is our pride. The prowess of this sector is recognised globally. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure a conducive environment for growth and innovation in India. Today’s decisions will especially encourage young talent in the sector!" the prime minister said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also praised the Modi government for "liberalising" the regulatory regime for OSPs, saying the move will help create a friendly work from home regime in India.

"Today @narendramodi Govt has taken a major reform initiative to liberalize the regulatory regime for "Other Service Provider". This will boost the IT/ ITeS/ BPO industry and create a friendly regime for Work from Home in India," Prasad said.

OSPs prove IT-enabled services, applications services or other outsourcing services using telecom resources. The term OSP is used to refer BPOs, KPOs, IT-ES and call centres.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) welcomed the Modi government's decision and said that simplified OSP guidelines will help improve IT-sector's efficiency and productivity.

"Thank you Shri Narendra Modi, Shri @rsprasad and Team @DoT_India for the historic reforms. The IT industry has been a critical sector. Simplified OSP guidelines will improve the sector's efficiency and productivity multiple times," Virat Bhatia, Chairman, FICCI ICT & Digital Economy Committee said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma