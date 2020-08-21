According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, an ESIC member would need to his or her unemployment claim at the ESIC branch office, following which the payment will be directly made to the insured person’s bank account.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Providing huge relief to lakhs of employees across the country, the Centre has decided to ease norms and offer 50 per cent of salary for 90 days as unemployment allowance to lakhs of workers who are members of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The move will reportedly benefit around 40 lakh industrial workers across the country who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus crisis and the stalled economic activity.

The decision to ease the norms was taken after Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday chaired a meeting to provide a breather to lakhs of industrial worker across India. The Centre has also decided to set up ICU and HDU services at 10 per cent total beds in ESIC hospitals.

In a statement, the Centre also announced that the Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY), which is run by the ESIC, will be extended to June 30, 2021, while adding that “the enhanced relief under the relaxed conditions will be payable during the period of March 24, 2020, to December 31, 2020”.

“It has been decided to relax the existing conditions and the amount of relief for workers who have lost employment during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” the Centre said in a statement, adding that the review of relaxed conditions will be done after December 31 depending upon the situation in the country.

What is the eligibility criteria for availing the unemployment allowance relaxed by Centre for ESIC members?

According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, an ESIC member would need to his or her unemployment claim at the ESIC branch office, following which the payment will be directly made to the insured person’s bank account.

The guidelines further say that the insured person should be an “insurable employment for a minimum period of two years before his or her employment and should have contributed not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding to unemployment”.

