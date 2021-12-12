New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Ministry of Finance on Sunday (December 12) announced that taxpayers with Annual Aggregate Turnover (AATO) up to Rs 5 crore won't be required to file the reconciliation statement in Form GSTR-9C for the fiscal year 2020-21 onwards.

Furthermore, the Ministry also provided relief to taxpayers AATO above Rs 5 crore. Instead of getting the Form GSTR-9C certified by a chartered accountant, taxpayers AATO above Rs 5 crore can now self-certify the reconciliation statement in the form for FY 2020-21 onwards.

Earlier in November, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had said that the government is considering a proposal to trim the frequency of renewals and permits that are obtained by companies.

"Our effort, along with states, is to eliminate burdensome compliances, or reduce the need for licensing, reduce the regulatory burden, permissions, and rationalize the renewal process. But it only happens when we work together. Self-regulation and self-certification should be the way forward," Goyal said at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on ease of doing business for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"We are looking at the availability of industrial land at affordable prices. Self-regulation must be the norm. I urge the industry to suggest ways to move forward towards transparency and self-regulation," he added.

Meanwhile, Gross GST revenue collected in November came in at Rs 1,31,526 crore. This was an improvement over the Rs 1.30 lakh crore collected in October. November was the second straight month in which gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore. The revenues for November 2021 are 25 per cent higher than the comparable month last year and 27 per cent higher than those witnessed in 2019-20, data showed.

"The GST revenues for November 2021 have been the second-highest ever since the introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month's collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly," the finance ministry said.

