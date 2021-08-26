New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a big relief to lakhs of pensioners across the country, the Centre on Wednesday increased the family pension for government bank employees to 30 per cent of the last-drawn salary which was Rs 9,284 earlier.



"The cap has been completely removed and a uniform slab of 30 per cent at the last-drawn salary will be entitled as a family pension," Department of Financial Services (DFS) secretary Debashish Panda was quoted as saying by news PTI.



He said that the family pension of the bank employees would now increase to Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.



Meanwhile, the Centre has also decided to hike the employer's contribution under New Pension Scheme (NPS) to 14 per cent from 10 per cent, he said.



Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had appreciated the public sector bank's performance during the last few years. She also acknowledged the fact that many of these banks have managed to step out of the RBI's prompt corrective action framework.



According to Debashish Panda, several PSBs have become more experienced and started delivering profits. This has boosted the confidence of the investors in the PSBs and has made them self-subsistent in raising capital.



Panda further mentioned that since last year, the banks were able to raise an amount of over Rs 69,000 crore, including Rs 10,000 crore in equity. Right now the banks are already in the process of raising another Rs 12,000 crore.



Meanwhile, Sitharaman has mentioned that the government will reduce the minimum holding in such companies. She also ensured the employees not fear anything as the government acknowledges their concern.



Panda, on the other hand, while giving an update on the National Asset Reconstruction Company, informed that the establishment has already been registered and the Indian Banks' Association has proceeded towards the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a licence.



"We expect that licence to come in soon. Assets to be transferred have already been identified, the process of getting the inter-creditor agreement is also in the works, CEO has been appointed and staff has been put in place," he said, as reported by PTI.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen