Centre Asks Vodafone Idea To Convert Govt Dues Worth $2 Billion Into Equity: Report

The Indian mobile service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd. said on Friday that the government has ordered the company to convert into equity all the dues owed to the government for the use of airwaves. The government has demanded the amount along with the interest related to the payments for spectrum.

The total amount to be converted into equity shares is 161.33 billion rupees ($1.96 billion), the mobile carrier said, as quoted by Reuters.

The company has been ordered by the government to issue 16.13 billion shares at 10 rupees each.

Reuters reported in October last year that India's capital market regulator had approved the conversion of the dues of Vodafone Idea into equity.

In 2021, the Indian government approved a rescue package for debt-strapped telecom companies that allowed them to convert the interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue owed to the government into equity.

India's telecom sector was disrupted by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio (RELI.NS) that forced some rivals out of the market. The sector's troubles had also been compounded by large dues owed to the government.

The country's top court in 2020 gave telecom firms 10 years until 2031 to clear the dues. ($1 = 82.1300 Indian rupees)

