Centre Approves Proposal For Re-Development Of New Delhi, Mumbai CST and Ahmedabad Railway Stations

He also mentioned that the railway stations will be redeveloped in nearly 2 to 3.5 years with the use of modular technology.

By By JE News Desk
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 04:18 PM IST
Minute Read
ANI Image

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Indian Railways’ proposal for the re-development of three major railway stations, i.e, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and CST Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crores.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press briefing said that the New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto, and metro rail services, meanwhile, the redesign of the Ahmedabad railway station is inspired by Modera's Sun temple.

"New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto, and metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera's Sun temple," he said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

"CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed," added Vaishnaw.

"New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station, and CSMT, Mumbai will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 years to 3.5 years. Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations," he said.

The railway minister also informed that the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

While speaking at the event, he stated that the redevelopment will be issued in the next 10 days and the total cost for the re-development of 199 stations including these 3 major stations is Rs 60,000 crores.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Reads
