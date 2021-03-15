Noting that a number of retiring employees are yet to get their benefits, the government has decided that the heads of all departments and organisations will monitor the progress of the pension cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Giving a huge relief to lakhs of central government employees, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare under the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievance has reportedly issued a notice to ministers, asking them to clear retirement benefits of all employees "timely".

Noting that a number of retiring employees are yet to get their benefits, the Ministry has decided that the heads of all departments and organisations will monitor the progress of the pension cases, reported Financial Express.

Stressing that an effective monitoring mechanism is required, the Ministry said that progress of pension cases can be reviewed during the farewell of an employee, adding that he or she should be sensitised about his or her due, the report claimed.

The Financial Express report also claimed that the Ministry has warned of a delay in providing retirement benefits to the employees, adding that "proactive actions" must be taken to clear dues.

The Ministry has also prescribed a timeline under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 for timely clearing the dues of an employee. As per this timeline, the process of verification and other preparations for the service has to begin before a year the employee is due to retire, the report claimed.

The report also said that the department head would require to submit the retiring employee's forms four months in advance to the PAO who will issue PPO and send it to the CPAO.

This step will provide a huge relief to lakhs of government employees who are set to retire but his or her dues are yet to be cleared by their respective departments and ministries.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma