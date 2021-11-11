New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Government has decided to connect all its health centers through digital medium. Under this move, all the hospitals, labs, pharmacy and radiology health centers of the Centeral government will be registered in the Digital Health Facility Registry. Also, all permanent and temporary doctors working in these centres will be registered. After this, details of all the work done in the aforementioned health centres will be available in the digital format.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the secretaries of all departments of the Central Government and directors of various hospitals regarding this. In the letter, it has been asked to bring all health services in digital medium at the earliest. A Health Ministry official said that this decision has been taken under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27.

For keeping digital records, NIC has prepared software called E-Sushruta

Under this system, the National Informatics Center (NIC) has developed a software named ‘E-Sushruta’ to keep digital records of hospitals and patients. Dr. Praveen Gaidan of National Health Authority has been appointed as its Mission Director. Along with the central health institutions, the National Health Authority is also in talks with the state governments to bring its hospitals to the digital medium.

Appeal to state governments to bring health centers in digital mode

A senior health ministry official said that along with the central health centers, the National Health Authority is also in talks with the state governments to bring their respective health centers on digital mode. The Union Health Ministry is also considering giving financial help to the state governments for this.

Hospitals to procure Health/Hospital Information Management System

In addition to registering the facilities, the hospitals and other facilities have also been asked to digitize their health records and told to procure and install a Health/Hospital Information Management System.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha