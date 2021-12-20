New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Two months after Tata Sons won the big to acquire majority shares in Air India Express and Aia India SATS Airport Services, the Competition Commission of India (CCI)on Monday approved the acquisition of national carrier by Tata-owned Talace.

Talace is a completely owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, that will now own majority shares in Air India.

"The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of Air India Limited (Air India) and Air India Express Limited, and 50 per cent equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited by Talace Private Limited (Talace)," the Commission said in an official release.

The Tatas had placed a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore in October 2021, higher than Rs 12,906 crore initial bid placed by the government.

The total debt of Air India as of August 2021 stood at Rs 61,560 crore.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, debt which will be taken over by Tatas will be Rs 15,300 crore while Rs 46,262 crore will remain with Air India Asset Holdings Ltd, which is a special purpose vehicle created to retain the non-core assets, land and the debt of Air India which Tata will not be taking on.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma