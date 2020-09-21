The investigative agency on Monday conducted searches at eight locations of the popular dairy product firm for causing a loss of over Rs 1,400 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Kwality Limited, one of the country's most popular dairy product firm, has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for cheating a consortium of banks led by Bank of India. The investigative agency on Monday conducted raids at eight locations of the popular dairy product firm for causing a loss of over Rs 1,400 crore.

The agency has lodged the case against the company and its directors Sanjay Dhingra, Siddhant Gupta, Arun Srivastava besides other unidentified persons, they said.

"It was alleged in the complaint that the said accused had cheated the Bank of India-led consortium comprising BOI (lead bank), Canara Bank, BoB, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, IDBI, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Syndicate Bank to the tune of Rs.1400.62 core (approx.)," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The CBI started its probe on a complaint by Bank of India, which alleged that Kwality Ltd had taken credit from the bank since 2010 but started defaulting on payments in early 2018. The account was classified as a non-performing asset in August 2018, it said.

They allegedly cheated the banks by way of “diversion of bank funds, sham transactions with related parties, fabricated documents/receipts, falsified books of accounts” and created false assets and liabilities etc, Gaur said.

The searches were conducted Monday at eight locations including at Delhi, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Palwal (Haryana) etc. on the premises of the private company and other accused.

Kwality Ltd, which was once among India's oldest and most popular ice-cream brands, has been facing insolvency proceedings since December 2018. The dairy product firm owes around ₹ 1,900 crore to creditors.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha