Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: CBI arrested former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case, officials related to the matter were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Earlier a Delhi Court had denied Ramkrishna an anticipatory bail amid reports of a senior psychologist of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) questioning her for establishing facts related to a mysterious yogi and the co-location scam.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma