CarTrade Tech IPO: The retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 80 per cent, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 3 per cent and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The CarTrade Tech Limited on Monday saw the opening of its initial public offering (IPO). On day 1, the CarTrade Tech IPO was subscribed at 0.41 times while it was subscribed 0.80 times in the retail investor category.

On the other hand, the retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 80 per cent, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 3 per cent and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1 per cent.

The CarTrade Tech IPO is of up to 1,85,32,216 equity shares and is in a price range of Rs 1,585 to 1,618 per share. This comes after the company managed to raise around Rs 900 crore from its anchor investors.

Should you subscribe to CarTrade Tech IPO?

Certain risks come with the subscription of the IPO of a company like cybersecurity risk and muted capital efficiency. However, CarTrade Tech had seen a CAGR growth of 1.3 per cent from the financial year 2019 to 2021 that also led to an increase in its profit by 133.8 per cent.

The ICICI Direct has said that the CarTrade Tech "offers a unique play on rising digitisation of new and pre-owned vehicle transaction value chain or ecosystem" which is why it is assigning "subscribe rating to the issue for listing gains".

"Pursuant to its asset-light business model (111 out of 114 automalls are leased), controlled employee costs and low balance sheet risk due to minimal carried inventory (unlike some competitors), CTT was the only profitable automotive digital platform among its key peer set as of FY20," it said in a release.

About CarTrade Tech:

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan, and March Capital. The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars. The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers of the offer.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma