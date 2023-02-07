Calcutta HC Asks ADPR To Serve Copy Of PIL To Adani Power Ltd; Next Hearing On Feb 20

INDIAN billionaire, Gautam Adani's firms have been facing huge losses in the share market since the release of the Hindenburg Research report accusing it of brazen stock manipulation and corruption. A PIL was filed by a rights body, the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (ADPR), against Adani Power Ltd accusing it of not paying due compensation for the land it acquired for its project.

Hearing the matter, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the ADPR to provide Adani Power Ltd with a copy of the PIL which stated that the company had built power transmission towers in Farakka, West Bengal without paying due compensation for land.

While representing Adani Power in the court, Anuj Singh, claimed that the project's work for setting up the transmission lines for the export of electricity from its plant at Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh started in 2018. Anuj Singh also stated that the company has not yet received a copy of the petition from APDR.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to the company and fixed February 20 for the hearing of the case.

The petitioner's lawyer claimed that as many as 35 owners of mango and lychee orchards lost their livelihoods as a result of the construction of towers and alleged they were not compensated for the land that was taken from them for the purpose. They further alleged that many mango and lychee trees were felled but the company did not compensate the owners for the loss.

The company's lawyer claimed that the compensation offered was disputed and refused by the land owners and as such, they should have approached the district magistrate of Murshidabad, where Farakka is located, for adjudication.

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and Chief Justice Of India-monitored investigation into the Adani Group issue. Rahul Gandhi also alleged a connection between Prime Minister Modi and Gautam Adani.

