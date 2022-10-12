Cabinet Approves Rs 22,000 Cr For Oil Companies, To Help Them Recover Loses On LPG Sales

The Union Cabinet approved a grant of Rs 22,000 crore to aid public sector oil marketing companies (OMC) recover the losses incurred on domestic LPG. The one time grant will help the oil companies recuperate, as well as, keep LPG prices in check for the coming days.

The assistance provided will help the three OMCs -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- to recover the expenses borne by them while selling domestic LPG or cooking gas between June 2020 and June 2022.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told media persons after the Cabinet meeting that this decision will indirectly help consumers, as LPG prices will not increase for at least some time.

He said that all across the world LPG prices have risen sharply, with some countries seeing a 300 per cent increase.However compared to those nations, cooking gas prices have not gone up by that much in India, Thakur said. This move will ease the burden on OMCs and consumers in the near future, he said.

Last year, on October 1, oil marketing companies cut the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price by Rs 25.5. However, domestic LPG prices remained the same.