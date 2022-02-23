New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After a slump of 7.3 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, the Indian economy will "revert to growth" in the financial year 2022-23, claimed the CA Annual Equity Assessment 2022 by Client Associates (CA), an independent wealth management firm in the country.

In its report, the CA said the Reserve Bank of India's focus on "ensuring a broad-based economic recovery has kept the lid on interest rates in the economy." Speaking about the RBI's decision to maintain an accommodative stance and keep lending rates unchanged, the firm said divergence in inflation trajectory between the domestic and advanced economies is helping the central bank.

Noting that India's macro profile is largely conducive to growth, the firm said strong government spending along with improving exports will support the country's economy in the upcoming financial year.

"In its recent update, the World Bank upgraded India’s growth prospects in FY23 to 8.7 per cent from an earlier estimate of 7.5 per cent. The latest estimates from various global and domestic firms peg India’s economic growth between 7.5 to 9 per cent during the next fiscal," the report said.

"In the absence of a meaningful pickup in private consumption demand, strong government spending and capital expenditure are expected to support the GDP growth in FY23."

"The uptick in domestic demand conditions, improvement in capacity utilization levels and massive deleveraging of corporate balance sheets are expected to support credit cycle expansion in FY23," it added.

India's economic activities from FY2015 to FY2020:

In its report, the CA said India's economic activities had witnessed a sequential slowdown from 8.3 per cent in FY17 to a 7.3 per cent contraction in FY21 between FY2015 and FY2020 largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the pace of domestic growth averaged a weak 3.5 per cent growth during this period due to "weak industrial output and faltering private consumption demand."

India's economic activities in H1 FY22:

The CA report said the first half of the fiscal saw a strong rebound in economic activities after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first and second quarter of the fiscal, the real GDP stood at 20.1 per cent and 8.4 per cent respectively due to a "distorted base from the previous year", the report said.

"On an absolute basis, the Q1 output trailed the pre-pandemic levels and also registered a sequential drop of 16.9 per cent over the previous quarter, highlighting the economic fall-out from the second wave," it said.

"A broad-based recovery in industrial output and stable growth in the agro-sector helped the national headline output register a marginal expansion of 0.3 per cent over the pre-pandemic levels in Q2 FY22," it added.

India's economic activities in H2 FY22:

The CA Annual Equity Assessment 2022 said as per the first advanced estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Indian economy is expected to register an expansion of 9.2 per cent. It said the agricultural sector is expected to report a 3.9 per cent growth in output subject.

"While the distorted base of last year is likely to help mining, manufacturing and construction sectors to register double-digit growth, a slower rebound in the services sector will negatively impact the overall growth," the report said.

"A look at the disaggregated expenditure data on GDP reveals the continued slack in private consumption being absorbed by the growth in fixed capital formation and robust government spending," it added.



India's economic activities for FY23:

The CA report said India's GDP growth in FY 23 is "expected to be supported by strong government spending and capital expenditure in the absence of a meaningful pickup in private consumption demand."

"The uptick in domestic demand conditions, improvement in capacity utilization levels and massive deleveraging of corporate balance sheets are expected to support credit cycle expansion in FY23," it said.

