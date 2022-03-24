New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India Edtach major BYJU'S on Thursday has been announced as one of the official sponsors for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022. With this, BYJU'S has officially become the first ed-tech brand in India and in the world to be associated with this prestigious global football event.

Sharing the news, BYJU'S official Twitter handle shared a clip and wrote, "We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️. This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally. Stay tuned for more updates! #FIFAWorldCup."

The deal comes after FIFA said on Tuesday it had entered into a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup, which will be held from 21 November to 18 December.

"FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We are delighted to be partnered with a company like Byju's which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world," said FIFA's chief commercial officer.

"We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup, the biggest single-sport event in the world," said Byju's co-founder and CEO BYJU'S Raveendran.

"Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at Byju's hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life through this partnership," he said.

The Bengaluru-based firm offers online education and cater to students of all age group, it also sponsors the Indian Cricket team and claimed that this FIFA partnership will be a step further in sports and their first in the world of football.

