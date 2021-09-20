E-KYC has been enabled by the Centre to buy a new SIM or for Mobile Number Portability. The process does not require physical presence now. It has been made app-based.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the Union Cabinet approving major reforms in procedures in telecom sectors, various changes have been introduced for the convenience of mobile phone users. Now, the process of taking mobile phone connection or converting it from pre-paid to postpaid or vice-versa has been made easy by the government. Users will be able to do all the work related to KYC sitting at home through online mode. This means they will not require physical KYC for buying a new SIM or MNP (Mobile Number Portability). The entire process has been made digital requiring no physical presence.

"While acquiring the new SIM, or MNP, all procedures will be digital. There will not be any physical KYC," Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

Here's all you need to know about the changes in SIM rules:

Complete work will be done in just 1 rupee

As per the new rule, users themselves will be able to fill KYC through online mode without worrying about physical presence amid COVID. The whole process has been made app-based. Interestingly, users will have to pay only Rs 1 for online or e-KYC. They will not require a fresh KYC for converting from pre-paid to post-paid or vice-versa connection. Earlier, it was compulsory to do so.

"Self-KYC (App-based) is permitted and the e-KYC rate has been revised to only Rs 1...“We all have mobile connections and for whatever connection it is, we have filled up some forms. All these forms are deposited in the warehouses and there are 300-400 crore forms in warehouses. In Digital India, there is no need for this paperwork," Vaishnaw said.

The decision has been taken to make the procedures in telecom sectors digitalized requiring no paper-work. The step has also been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 challenges in the telecom sector which, on one hand, has surged the data consumption and on the other hand, has restricted physical mobility.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha