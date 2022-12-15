Bumble Bee Flights To Set Up Air Taxi Assembly Plant In Odisha, Raises Rs 300 Crore

A prototype of an electrical air taxi drone by German startup Volocopter that takes off and lands vertically performs a non-passenger flight over Le Bourget airport, near Paris, France, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

BENGALURU-BASED startup, Bumble Bee Flights has announced that it has raised Rs 300 crore – around $37 million – from the UK-based SRAM & MRAM Technologies and Resources, according to an official release. The proceeds will be utilised for setting up a self-driven air taxi assembly plant in Odisha.

The company aims to launch a prototype by April 2023 and go into production by 2024 under the Bee Flights brand.

Arjun Das, Founder of Bumble Bee Flights, said, “eVTOL Aircrafts are the future of urban mobility and transport. These autonomous air taxis would not only ease the already burdened urban road infrastructure but also will work towards reducing carbon footprints. We aim to work towards making mobility cheaper, faster, and more sustainable.”

Das feels that these air taxis would become a regular feature in the world by the year 2035 and expects about 10 per cent of transportation to be managed and controlled by these flying vehicles. This will streamline daily commuting, saving millions of driving hours and reducing pollution drastically.

SRAM & MRAM Group, headed by Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, is an international conglomerate headquartered in London with branch offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh.

The company’s footprints are spread across Agricultural & Agro-food Products, Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure.

Das said that Bumble Bee Flights will design and manufacture air taxis, partnering with operators across the globe to service, support and run operations. The first step would be obtaining a certification aimed at India, the US, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore.

The company’s release said that the solar-powered swappable battery-operated air taxis would have the capacity to carry a single passenger with a suitcase and be flexible and compact enough to land on rooftops of apartments, giving them the edge over heavier helicopters that require specific helipads, adding that the air taxis can fly for 20 minutes with a range of 20 kilometres.