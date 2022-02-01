New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the year 2022-23 on February 1 wherein she announced a host of changes in customs duty of about 350 items including mobile phone chargers, camera lenses, and other items. The finance minister also announced India will roll out 5G mobile services within FY 2022-23. These announcements are expected to affect smartphone prices as well as the prices of recharge plans.

Here's all you need to know about the same.

Why will smartphones get cheaper?

Sitharaman has given exemption on import of smartphone parts. There will be a cut in the import duty of smartphone components and chargers. Due to this, smartphone companies will have to pay less tax on importing the parts used in the manufacturing of smartphones from abroad.

Due to the high demand for 5G smartphones in India, chipsets and other components used in their manufacture have to be imported from abroad. Because of the Budget 2022, the cost of manufacturing a smartphone will be less. Therefore, it is expected that the price of the smartphone can be reduced in the coming days. Also, the price of smartphone accessories is likely to come down.

Why will recharging your phone get costlier?

Sitharaman also announced that the central government will complete the process of the 5G spectrum auction this year. In light of this, the 5G network can be rolled out during the middle of 2022 (April to September). However, it is expected that 5G recharge will be very expensive in the initial years. Due to this, users may have to pay more for a 5G recharge.

What else will get cheaper and costlier?

Domestic electronic wearable devices, wearable devices and electronic smart meters, mobile phone parts, clothes, gemstones, diamonds, and imitation jewelry will get cheaper. Meanwhile, umbrellas and all imported items will get costlier.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha