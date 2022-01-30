New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The countdown has finally begun for the Union Budget 2022, as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to present the Union Budget in the parliament and all eyes will be glued to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget which she will present on 1 February 2022.

Last year, for the first time the union budget was delivered in a paperless format when the Finance Minister Sitharaman arrived with a tablet instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'. This time as well, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the paperless budget.

Budget Session

The budget session will commence on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. The budget will be presented on February 1, 2022.

The budget session will be divided into two parts, the first start session will take place from January 31 to February 11. From February 2 to February 11, Lok sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 and end on April 08. The timings of sittings for the second session are yet to be decided.

Budget Speech Time

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget speech at 11 am on February 1 and the budget speech generally lasts for two hours.

Budget Speech 2022 - When and where to watch

One can switch to Sansad TV - the official parliament channel to watch the budget speech, which will take place on 1st February 2022 at 11 am. Apart from that, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also air the Budget 2022 speech.

The YouTube channel of Sansad TV will also broadcast Union Budget 2022 live. The budget presentation will also be broadcast live on Lok Sabha TV.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen