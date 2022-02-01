New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament stayed away from populist announcements while keeping the tax slabs unchanged. The budget largely focused on infrastructure growth and job creation in informal sector due to capital expenditure in infra creation.

In the total outlay for the current Finance Year, the government will spend Rs 39.45 lakh crore, an increase of 4.6 per cent from the revised spending target of FY22 at Rs 37.7 lakh crore.

Here are the sectors which emerged as winners following the presentation of Budget 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

EV Battery makers

The homegrown battery makers are set to gain from a new swapping policy for electric vehicles announced by Sitharaman.

Infrastructure

Government’s plan to expand the roadways network by 25,000 km in the current finance year and 400 new Vande Bharat trains will benefit infrastructure players.

Solar

Production linked Incentives worth Rs 19,500 for solar modules to boost homegrown production of solar energy-related products will benefit the leading solar panel manufacturers.



Telecom

The 5G auctions in the country scheduled to take place in 2022 will benefit Telecom sector that had largely been reeling under loss.

Defence

Companies manufacturing defense equipment emerged as biggest winners as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman marked 68 per cent of the sector for homegrown defence companies in the annual budget.

The following emerged as the losers:

Cryptocurrency players

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to impose 30 per cent tax on profits from digital asset transactions, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens may adversely affect the crypto transactions.

Automobile makers

Automobile makers got little attention from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this time in Union Budget. During and following the budget presentation, the BSE Auto Index were worst performers.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma