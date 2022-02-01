New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has the potential to create 60 Lakh new jobs during next five years. She further emphasised on design-led manufacturing and boosting the solar capacity with Production Linked Incentive Scheme in order to achieve Modi government's flagship goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next five years," she said.

What is Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme?

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was introduced in March 2021, through which the government aims to result in a minimum production worth more than $500 billion in five years. The scheme provides incentives to companies for increasing their manufacturing in India other than improving the cost competitiveness of local goods. PLI scheme offers incentives on incremental sales for products manufactured in India.

Design-led manufacturing, solar capacity to be boosted under PLI

Finance Minister added that a scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong eco-system for 5G as part of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme.

“To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of 19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive for manufacture of high efficiency modules, with priority to fully integrated manufacturing units from polysilicon to solar PV modules, will be made,” she said.

Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an allocation of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for a total of 13 sectors in her 2021-22 Union budget speech.

These 13 sectors are electronic or technology products, pharmaceuticals drugs, telecom & networking products, food Products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, automobiles & auto components, advance chemistry cell (ACC) battery, textiles, and specialty steel.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma