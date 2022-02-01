New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the existing current income tax slabs will continue. However, she provided a relief to taxpayers and said that people can now file an updated return within two years from the relevant assessment year.

Presenting her fourth budget, Sitharaman also said that corporate surcharge has been reduced from 12 per cent to 7 per cent. She also announced a concessional corporate tax rate of 15 per cent would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing companies.

She also proposed a 30 per cent tax on income from transfer of virtual digital assets.

"I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition," news agency ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying.

Sitharaman also announced that both Centre and state government employees' tax deduction limit will be increased 14 per cent from 10 per cent. This, Sitharaman said, will " help the social security benefits of state government employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees."

Sitharaman also proposed to reduce customs duties on certain chemicals, including methanol, to promote domestic manufacturing. She also announced a reduction in customs duty on cut and polished diamond, gemstones to 5 per cent.

Besides, she said that the government will introduce IT-driven reforms for special economic zones (SEZs) and concessional rates on capital goods, and project imports would be phased out. Certain anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on certain steel products are being revoked due to high prices, she noted.

"Unblended fuel to attract additional excise duty of Rs 2/litre from October 1 to promote blending biofuels in petrol and diesel," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

(With inputs PTI, ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma