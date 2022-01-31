New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The first part of Budget session 2022 began on Monday as Finance Minister presented the Economic Survey in the parliament. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 in the parliament, starting 11:00 AM.

What Stock Markets expect?

For stock markets, the Union Budget is the most important event of the year. If the market takes the budget positively, the stocks tend to rise, at least for the short term. If that isn’t the case, even the bloodbath on Dalal Street has been witnessed in the past.

Concerns of increased government spending – that may lead to increase in fiscal deficit – is expected to lead to a negative response in the stock market.

Which announcements are awaited?

Personal taxation and tax slabs announcement remains keenly awaited in the Union Budget. As strain due to COVID-19 pandemic among taxpayers remains a key factor affecting citizens, analysts say that Finance Minister is likely to announce relief measures to the taxpayers.

The top income slab is also likely to be revised upward from the existing ₹15 lakh, meaning that the rich are expected to be taxed more.

- The fintech industry continues to stress on the needs for financial inclusion and expediting the move towards cashless economy. The fintech industry and experts have urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lower the TDS rates, saying such a move would free the capital for the sector without any impact on the government's revenue.

- Micro, Small, and Mid-size enterprises (MSMEs) are expecting a special focus on the sector, reduction in GST, relaxation in compliances, address the issue of delayed payments, and ease of access to capital, among others from Union Budget 2022.

- The pharmaceutical industry wants the Centre to increase the overall fund allocation for the healthcare sector and focus on policies that encourage research and development (R&D) in the upcoming Union Budget 2022.

