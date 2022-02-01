New Delhi |PTI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022. While presenting the budget in parliament, the FM said the national highways will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the ropeway development plan will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Apart from this, the Union Finance Minister also added that multimodal logistic parks will also be set up in 2022-23.

The Finance Minister on Tuesday also said that big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti

"PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. NH network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs 20,000 crore to be mobilized to complement public resources," she said while addressing the Budget session.

She said, "Budget lays parallel track of futuristic and inclusive blueprint for Amrit Kaal. Big public investment for modern infrastructure, readying India for 100 years of completion, will be guided by PM Gati Shakti."

"PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, logistics infrastructure. All 7 engines will pull forward the economy in unison Supported by energy transmission, IT communciation, bulk water and sewerage and social infrastructure," she said.

The minister said that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline pertain to seven engines that will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.

"Projects in National, Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines that will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework. Touchstone of master plan will be by world class modern infrasturcture, logistics synergy among different modes of movement and location of projects," she said.

While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) NINL has been selected.

National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman added.

She further said productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received an excellent response, with investment intentions worth Rs 30 lakh crore received.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen