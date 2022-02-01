New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the annual budget 2022. During the session, the Finance Minister announced a slew of schemes focusing on 'Nari Shakti'. Sitharaman said that in order to empower women, Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 will be revamped.

Explaining further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Our government has comprehensively revamped schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to provide benefits.”

"Recognizing the importance of 'Nari Shakti'as the harbinger of our bright future, and for women development, during the Amrut Kaal, our government has comprehensively revamped schemes of the ministry of women and child development such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 to provide benefits," the FM said.

The Finance Minister said that with the help of these schemes, women and children will get major benefits.

What is Mission Shakti?

Women empowerment has always been a major issue in our country. The government has introduced several schemes in order to improve women’s social and economical growth. Among them is Mission Shakti. The main aim behind the mission is to promote women's empowerment and their safety so that their contribution to the workforce increases.

What is Mission Vatsalya?

Mission Vatsalya was launched by the Maharashtra government for those women who lost their husbands due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The main aim of this mission is to facilitate 18 benefit schemes, to these women who are living in rural areas with impoverished backgrounds.

“The new program- ‘Mission Vatsalya’- has been designed for widows, especially from rural areas who come from poor backgrounds and deprived sections. Due to the death of the sole breadwinner in their families, their hardship is increased. Considering these all aspects, a bunch of 18 benefits, schemes, and services will be provided to these widows under one roof,” Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Yashomati Thakur said.

What are Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0?

Saksham Anganwadi and mission Poshan 2.0 were introduced in last year's budget. Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyan, scheme for adolescent girls, and national creche scheme falls under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. The main aim of Poshan 2.0 was to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget presentation on Tuesday said that under the scheme, a total of 2 lakh Anganwadi will be upgraded.

An estimated amount of Rs 20,105 crore has been allocated to Saksham Angwanwadis and Poshan 2.0

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen