New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Budget 2022- Finance Minister in her Union Budget 2022-23 speech on Tuesday in the Parliament mentioned that the Initial Public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected shortly. Under the Budget Disinvestment sector, she also talked about the strategic handover of Air India to the Tata Group in her speech.

The much-awaited LIC IPO expected to be India'sbiggest ever IPO worth Rs 15 lakh crore will be launched shortly.

Let us inform you, LIC's IPO is said to be India's biggest-ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to $12.2 billion from selling a stake.

Earlier, officials have stated that one of India's largest insurers will launch its Initial Public Offering, IPO by March, and file its draft papers with market regulator Sebi by the end of Jan.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman had reviewed the progress of the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in a meeting with top officials of the ministry then.

In September 2021, quarter financials of LIC were getting finalised as well as fund bifurcation was in progress.

LIC IPO is crucial for meeting the Rs 1.75-lakh crore disinvestment target set for the current financial year ended March 2022. So far this fiscal, Rs 9,330 crore has been mopped up through PSU disinvestment.

The government is in the process of deciding the quantum of government stake that will be divested through the IPO. They are also mulling to allow foreign investors to pick up stakes in the country's largest insurer LIC.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in July last year cleared the disinvestment of LIC.

Posted By: Ashita Singh