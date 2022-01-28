New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 after the start of the Budget Session of the Parliament on January 31. This will be her third Budget since she took charge as the Finance Minister of India in 2019 after the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The common people, as well as industries, are hopeful of many reforms in this year's Budget. It is to be seen how Nirmala Sitharaman and her team come together to enable the pandemic-hit country to achieve a better economic condition.

The preparation of the Union Budget 2022 started way before it was presented. The team of the Finance Minister has been working on drafting new measures for accelerating financial growth without creating fiscal deficits. Apart from the Finance Minister, the Union Budget is heavily dependent on her A-TEAM, comprising five high profile officials. So, ahead of the Union Budget 2022, here's a look at Nirmala Sitharaman's A-TEAM that has a Key Role in Designing the Budget.

TV Somanathan, Secretary, Department Of Expenditure:

Previously serving as the joint secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, the 1987 batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu is the senior-most official among the five team members of Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been designated as the Finance Secretary. It is to be seen how Somanathan figures out how the capital expenditure will be spent this fiscal after Union Budget 2022.

Debashish Panda, Secretary, Department Of Financial Services:

Debashish Panda, also an IAS batch officer in 1987, has been instrumental in reviving public sector offices as the head of the Department of Financial Services. Panda's department will not just be keenly watched for how he handles credit growth, he will also have the listing of LIC at hand, which is set to be the biggest stock exchange listing exercise ever.

Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary:

Ajay Seth was the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro before joining as the Economic Affairs Secretary in April 2021. This year, he will be tasked with the tough job of reviving private capital expenditure in the economy in order to maintain the growth in India’s GDP. His department is also the core department of policies related to capital markets, investments and infrastructure. He is also the in-charge of drafting all the budget speeches of Sitharaman.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management:

After the success of privatising Air India, Tuhin said that the central government will privatise five or six companies in the current financial year of 2021-22, including Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corporation of India and Pawn Hans. Apart from this, there are many more projects this year post the 2022 budget, with LIC IPO being a major disinvestment target.

Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary:

Treasury Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Tarun Bajaj has over 31 years of experience in administration and public policy. Bajaj was instrumental in facilitating health care packages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bajaj has worked at PMO before the Finance ministry and has been regularly interacting with the industry seeking regular feedback. His main task would now be to find priority sectors where funds can be allocated to push growth.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan