New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented Budget 2022 to revive the economy of the pandemic-ridden country. While announcing the Union Budget 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth". She said the growth of the country has been estimated to be 9.27 per cent this fiscal year.

Further hailing the Union Budget 2022, she said that this Budget will lay the blueprint of the Indian economy over the Amrit Kal of the next 25 years. "This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100", Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Here are the Top Quotes from Nirmala Sitharaman's address:

"The pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages. To better access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health program will be launched. This will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with Nimhans being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technology support".

"Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens."

"An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities."

"PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. NH network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs. 20,000 crores to be mobilized to complement public resources".

"One class, one TV channel program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12".

"MSMEs such as Udyam,e-shram, NCS & Aseem portals will be interlinked, their scope will be widened... They will now perform as portals with live organic databases providing G-C, B-C & B-B services such as credit facilitation, enhancing entrepreneurial opportunities".

"Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmers' land in 5 km wide corridors along the river Ganga, in the first stage".

"Procurement of wheat in Rabi season 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif season 2021-22 will give cover 1208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat & paddy from 163 lakh farmers& Rs 2.37 lakh crores will be the direct payment of MSP value to their accounts".

"Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years".

"400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems".

"There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22...This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST... ; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan".

"Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments".

"We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan