New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India will roll out 5G mobile services within 2022-23 said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam as she presented her budget speech in the parliament on Tuesday, (February 1).

"5G spectrum auctions to be carried out in calendar 2022 to enable launch of services within FY22-23," said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister said 5G spectrum auctions will be carried out in calendar 2022. She also announced that affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas will be carried out within the given time period.

"This will promote R&D and commercialisation of technologies and solutions. Our mission is that all villages and their residents should have the same access to e-services, communication facilities and digital resources as urban areas and their residents," FM said.

She added that the contract for laying optical fibre in all villages, including remote areas, will be awarded through the BharatNet project through PPP in 2022-23.

"Completion is expected in 2025. Measures will be taken to enable better and more efficient use of the optical fibre," FM said.

For this purpose, 5 per cent of the annual collections Universal Service Obligation Fund will be allocated by the union government.

Further, private industry will be encouraged in collaboration with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and other bodies to achieve the set target.

According to reports as quoted by NDTV, 5G services will be launched in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad to begin with.

Taking about the benefit of this rollout Sitharaman said the telecommunications sector in general and 5G, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

"A scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of the production-linked incentive scheme," the FM said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha