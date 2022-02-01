New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Reserve Bank of India will begin issuing ‘Digital rupee’ using blockchain and related technologies, starting 2022-23 finance year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while announcing the Union Budget. India is the first major economy in the world to officially launch a digital currency.

"Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Earlier, the Modi government had informed the parliament on the first day of winter session last year, that it was working on introducing a digital rupee. RBI had sent the proposal to the finance ministry in October 2021 to amend the definition of 'bank note' to include currency in digital form. "The RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with little or no disruption," finance ministry note had said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha during Winter Session last year.

Following government’s acknowledgment that government had been working on to introduce a nationwide digital currency, the Reserve Bank of India had stepped up its efforts to look into digital currencies following a decline in the usage of cash and increasing interest of people into cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

The pilot trial run for digital rupee had begun reportedly by December, 2021 by Reserve Bank of India.

Elsewhere, Central Banks in China and the UK too are exploring digital currencies that are likely to be issued to commercial lenders or to the public directly. However, India has led the way as being the first among the all major economies where cash flow is a significant part of public spending, by introducing the digital currency to its people.

So far, only nine countries in the world have fully launched a digital currency, according to an Atlantic Council Research report. However, as many as 87 countries are exploring ways to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency.

How digital rupee is different from typical cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies lurk free from the regulations of national bank whereas a digital rupee will end up being regulated by Central Bank itself. Countries worldwide have been eager to introduce government regulated-digital currencies in order to not lose their economic potential to unregulated currencies.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma