New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: Union Budget 2022- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1 presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament. Union Budget speeches are considered to be big and lengthy but, this Budget 2022-23 FM Sitharaman delivered her shortest budget so far. This year spoke for one hour and 30 minutes, making it the shortest among the budget speeches that generally go for about 2 hours at least.

Sitharaman, who also made the second paperless budget presentation as she read the speech from a tab, also quoted a verse from Mahabharat's Shanti Parva.

In her 1 hour 30 mins budget speech, FM spoke about the approach being driven by seven engines. That is roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure as the key areas.

"All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison" complemented by energy transmission, IT communication, water, and sewerage sector and social infrastructure, she said.

In 2020 her speech had made headlines for being the longest one in India's history at about 2 hours and 40 minutes. With two pages remaining, she had to cut it short and sit down by the end of it as she felt unwell.

Prior to that year, In 2019 during her very first Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman spoke for about 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Prior to her, Jaswant Singh had spoken for 2 hours 15 minutes in 2003. When it comes to the word limit, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh went on to create a record in his landmark 1991 speech - when he was Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government -at 18,650 words.

Arun Jaitley's 2018 budget speech was a bit short at 18,604 words, which took one hour and 49 minutes to deliver. He, however, spoke at length almost every time with word lengths beyond 16,000.

Generally, the duration of the budget presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Posted By: Ashita Singh