New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament today to present her fourth Union Budget in a row. The Finance Minister will start presenting the budget at 11 am in the Parliament and everyone is waiting for the reliefs by the government in the pandemic-ridden country. The Union Budget 2022 is also being keenly watched in five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Ahead of the start of the Budget speech in the Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman and her team posed with the Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India, through which she will be reading her Budget presentation. The government has decided to go paperless this year too in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a first, the Union Budget 2021 was presented in a digital format to promote the Digital India flagship programme of the government. It was also an attempt to minimise physical contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From ditching the Budget briefcase to paperless Budgets, Nirmala Sitharaman has changed many traditions of the Budget presentation in her journey of four years as India's Finance Minister. Here’s a look at the transition from the Budget briefcase to the ‘Bahi Khata’ to the tablet.

The Budget Briefcase:

On every Budget day, the finance minister of the country poses with the Budget briefcase before heading out for the presentation. When India first Budget was presented, Independent India’s first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty had carried a leather portfolio to present the budget. The tradition to carry the Budget briefcase was handed over to India by the British as they did the same before presenting the Budget. Meanwhile, the word ‘Budget’ originated from the French word Bougette, which means leather briefcase.

India’s Budget briefcase was a copy of the ‘Gladstone box’ that is used in the British budget. In 1860, the then British budget chief William E Gladstone used a red suitcase with Queen’s monogram embossed in gold to carry his bundle of papers. It came to be known as ‘Gladstone Box’. In Britain, one Budget briefcase is passed on from a finance minister to another, whereas in India, different FMs used to carry different briefcases.

The Bahi Khata and iPad:

In 2019, during her first Budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman ditched carrying the Budget briefcase and carried a Bahi Khata for the Union Budget papers. She also attacked the Congress for continuing with the briefcase tradition and had said that 'PM Modi's government is not suitcase government'. The ‘Bahi Khata’ reappeared in 2020 before being replaced by a ‘Made in India’ iPad in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The meeting began at around 10:20 am ahead of the Budget presentation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and others were present at the Parliament for the Union Cabinet Meeting ahead of the presenting of the Budget.

