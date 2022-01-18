New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Real Estate sector is among the biggest contributors of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), directly affecting the functioning of at least 200 small- big industries. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate sector has been adversely affected. Despite consistent efforts by various state governments, the sector reportedly requires constant support to get back on the track.

Factors adversely affecting Real Estate sector:

1. Increasing costs of construction destroy the flexibility of prices that leads to decrease in demand: Developers have been demanding the Input Tax Credit (ITC) to decrease the load of taxes on the developers. At present, the under construction house units have 5 per cent GST ruling whereas the budget housing have 1 per cent GST. Cement and Steel has 28 per cent and 18 per cent GST respectively. Since the tax credit on GST cannot be claimed for transactions of input items, this results in increase in costs of housing units. The developers say that if Input Tax Credit (ITC) ruling is made for the sector, this may in turn result in increase in demand.

2. Retail and Hospitality sector: The stakeholders of hospitality sector demand that the losses incurred during Finance year 2021 and 2022 should be allowed to be carried forward till 2024 with 100 per cent tax rebate.

3. The demand of home buyers – At present, the Section 80C of Income Tax Act, does not allow tax benefits on home loans which ends up becoming a major expense for tax payers. The absence of tax benefits on home loan principal amount also remains a cause of concern for the tax payers.



4. Increasing Tax benefits under Section 24 for Home loan – Section 24 of Income Tax Act, allows the tax benefit of up to Rs 2 Lakh under Home Loan setup. To increase the affordability and housing sales, this, developers ask, can be increased up to Rs 5 Lakh.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma