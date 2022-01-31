New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1 present her fourth straight Union Budget when she presents financial statements and tax proposals for fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

Here are some facts about budget and its history:

The Budget was first introduced in India on April 7, 1860, when Scottish economist and politician James Wilson from the East India Company presented it to the British Crown.

First budget

Independent India's first budget was presented on November 26, 1947 by the then Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty.

Longest budget speech

Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest speech when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, 2020. With two pages still remaining, she had to cut short her speech as she felt unwell. She asked the Speaker to consider the remaining part of the speech as read.

During the course of this speech, she broke her own record of July 2019 - her maiden Budget - when she had spoken for 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Shortest budget speech

800 words was all that the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel delivered in 1977.

Budget time

Until 1999, the Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February as per British-era practice. Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in 1999 changed the budget presentation timing to 11 am.

Arun Jaitley started presenting the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, departing from the colonial-era tradition of using the last working day of that month.

Language

Until 1955, the Union Budget was presented in English. However, the Congress-led government later decided to print the Budget papers in both Hindi and English.

Paperless

Covid-19 pandemic turned the Budget for 2021-22 paperless - a first in Independent India.

First women to present Budget

In 2019, Sitharaman became the second woman to have presented the budget after Indira Gandhi, who had presented the budget for the financial year 1970-71.

That year, Sitharaman did away with the traditional budget briefcase and instead went for a traditional 'bahi-khata' with the National Emblem to carry the speech and other documents.

Railway Budget

Till 2017, the railway budget and Union Budget were presented separately. After being presented separately for 92 years, the railway budget was merged into the Union Budget in 2017 and presented together.

Printing

Till 1950, the budget was printed at Rashtrapati Bhavan till it got leaked and the venue of printing had to be shifted to a press at Minto Road in New Delhi. In 1980, a government press was set up in the North Block - the seat of the finance ministry.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha