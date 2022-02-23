New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Union Budget 2022 - presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 in the Parliament - and asserted it has laid out a clear roadmap to achieve 100 per cent saturation across the country.

Speaking at a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Rural Development, PM Modi reiterated his government's aim to "leave no citizen behind" and recounted the steps taken by the Centre in the last seven years to improve basic facilities in towns and villages.

"In last 7 years, we've been making continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of every citizen and every sector. It's the motive behind connecting villages and the poor to pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water, road," said PM Modi, as reported by news agency ANI.

"For developing villages, proper demarcation of houses and land essential. Swamitva Yojana is facilitating this. Under this, over 40 lakh property cards issued so far. For registration of land records, a national system and a unique land identification PIN will be a major facility," PM Modi added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma