New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2022, said that it will lay the foundation for India's economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years.

Sitharaman said that India is in a strong position to withstand future challenges. The Finance Minister said the government's focus will continue on boosting public investment to modernise infrastructure. It also proposed a massive 35 per cent jump in capital expenditure to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, coupled with the rationalisation of customs duty, an extension of time for setting up new manufacturing companies and plans for starting a digital currency and tax crypto assets.

A large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts. Custom duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5 per cent, proposing to phase out more than 350 customs duty exemptions over time. The finance minister announced an extension of the exemption on implements and tools for the agriculture sector manufactured in India

So as Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Budget, here's a look at what gets costlier and what gets cheaper:

Cheaper:

- Clothes

- Gemstones and diamonds

- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

- Mobile phone chargers

- Frozen mussels

- Frozen squids

- Asafoetida

- Cocoa beans

- Methyl alcohol

- Acetic acid

- Chemicals needed for petroleum products

- Steel scrap

Costlier:

- Umbrella

- Imitation Jewellery

- Single or multiple loudspeakers

- Headphones and earphones

- Smart meters

- Solar cells

- Solar modules

- X-ray machines

- Parts of electronic toys

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan