New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her fourth budget on February 1, 2022. The Union Budget of a year, also called the financial statement, is a list of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government, according to Article 112 of the Indian Constitution.

Here's a look at some interesting facts you should know about the Indian budget.

1. The first Union budget of India was presented on February 18, 1860, by Scotsman James Wilson, finance member of the Viceroy's Executive Council of India. Incidentally, he was also the founder of The Economist as well as of the Chartered Bank, which went on to merge with the Standard Bank in 1969.

2. The first independent budget of India was presented by RK Shanmukhan Chetty on November 26, 1947.

3. Morarji Desai is the only Prime Minister to present the highest number of Union Budgets in the parliament, 10 in total. He is followed by P Chidambaram with nine budgets.

4. Until 2000, the budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February. Afterward, Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in the same year changed the presentation timing to 11 am.

5. Late Arun Jaitley has the record of delivering the longest budget speech lasting 2.5 hours in 2014.

6. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi was the first woman to present the budget of independent India. As prime minister, she also held the finance portfolio. However, Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019 became the first full-time woman finance minister of India to present the budget of the country.

7. In an iconic moment, current FM Nirmala Sitharaman carried a Red packet with the National Emblem wrapped with a ribbon (Swadeshi 'bahi khata') to the budget ditching the traditional Budget briefcase in 2019.

8. In 1973-74, former finance minister Yashwantrao Chavan presented the budget with a fiscal deficit of about ₹550 crores, the maximum until that time. It was then termed as ‘Black Budget’. It followed the India-Pakistan war in 1971 and failed monsoon season.

9. Until 2017, there used to be two different budgets - the Indian Budget and a separate Railway Budget. The Modi government merged these two in 2017 and changed the date of budget presentation to February 1 from March 1. Arun Jaitely was the first finance minister to present the merged budget on the new date of presentation.

10. In 1958, Pandit Jawaharlal Lal Nehru was the first Prime Minister to present the budget when Finance Minister, TT Krishnamachari resigned. Then in 1970, the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi presented the budget when the Finance Minister, Morarji Desai resigned. Similarly, in 1987-88, the then Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, presented the budget when the Finance Minister, VP Singh resigned.

11. Ten days before the budget is tabled, there is a 'Halwa' ceremony held in the ministry of finance. A 'Halwa' is prepared and then served at the venue where the budget is printed. The ceremony marks the printing of the budget and is celebrated by Government officials involved in making the budget.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha