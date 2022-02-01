New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Miniter Nirmala Sitharam presented her 4th Union Budget on Tuesday (February 1), which includes some bold moves to boost the Indian automobile industry. The key announcements of the same are a new battery swapping policy, a focus on electric vehicles for public transport, and the opening up of defense R&D for private players.

Battery swapping policy

Battery swapping is a service where you can exchange your discharged battery for a fully charged one, a task that’s usually less time-consuming and more efficient. It will also require less infrastructure to operate, which will help the government as well. The government will introduce its battery swapping policy for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers this year. Manufacturers need to equip their EVs with removable batteries, which can be easily taken out and replaced with.

EVs in public transport

In addition, to promote a shift to the use of public transport in urban areas, Zero Emission Zones (ZEZs), where only zero-emission vehicles are allowed, will be introduced across the country. This will facilitate more dependency on electric vehicles, both privately owned and public.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) welcomed the move, along with adding that enough funds need to be set aside for Research and Development, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

“Unless we work seriously and diligently on EV batteries, we will end up in a situation similar to, if not worse than, our dependence on crude oil," Sohinder Gill from SMEV told Moneycontrol.

"The current level of research is abysmally low, diluted, and scattered," he added.

R&D setup

Finally, opening up defense R&D for private players have the potential to open up a new growth segment for auto component companies in India. It should be noted that car manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra have been already working in the defense sector through their respective wings.

