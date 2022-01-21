New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way education as a service was seen in and beyond India, mostly for the methods with which it shifted away from classrooms due to contagious nature of COVID-19. While education as a product was out there very much even before the pandemic, its amplification became the most defining features of past couple of years. The sector saw some of its biggest mergers – BYJU’s and Aakash – with the sector expected to become a $4 billion industry by 2025, according to an estimate by Indian Brand Equity Foundation.

A year after New Education Policy (NEP-2020), the Centre had cut the education budget by 6 per cent last year in an apparent attempt to attribute the reduction towards healthcare amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Edtech startups expect the government to invest in creating a robust digital infrastructure for the startups coming up with innovative ideas and offerings. While this is not just an exclusive expectation of just the EdTech startups, the latter expectation sums up what the upcoming unicorns expect of the government in the upcoming budget.

Shivam Dutta, CEO and Co-Founder, AlmaBetter told Jagran English, “With so much push for digital India and pandemic pushing education online, students and professionals will benefit the most by learning from the comfort of home, gaining new skills and getting better opportunities in the market. The edtech industry is providing a vast range of offerings from learning and instructional softwares to upskilling and reskilling programs. The government is expected to invest in creating a robust digital infrastructure for the startups coming up with innovative ideas and offerings. Hence, it is the need of the hour from the government to invest and provide funds to EdTech companies to bring forth affordable and easily accessible education to the masses including students from Tier II and Tier III cities.”

The Ed-tech sector also expects the government to make allocations in the upcoming budget to enhance the digital infrastructure.

Shishir Miglani, Founder, Kidzpreneur, a Delhi-based Edutech startup told Jagran English, “We expect the upcoming 2022 budget to provide such policies and funding to the education sector where we can enhance the digital education system along with valuing traditional education values and reach out to every child from across India be it urban or rural. We expect a more enthusiastic approach towards pp-skilling and re-Skilling for at least 10+ students along with adding up some Augmented and Virtual Reality.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma